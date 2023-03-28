How and what to watch for Wisconsin vs. North Texas in Final Four of 2023 NIT

The Wisconsin Badgers take on the North Texas Mean Green in the Final Four of the NIT in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Game date: Tuesday, March 29

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Texas -1.5

Total: 115.5

Moneyline: North Texas -125, Wisconsin +105

No. 3 Wisconsin (20-14, 9-11 B1G)

First Round: Defeated Bradley 81-62

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Liberty 75-71

Third Round: Defeated No. 1 Oregon 61-58

KenPom rating: 62 Overall, 132 Offense, 23 Defense

Leading scorer: Steven Crowl, 12.2 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Held opponents to average of 63.6 ppg

Wisconsin struggled with shooting in their latest game against Oregon, going just 33% from the floor. Max Klesmit added 18 points in the win, and Chucky Hepburn sealed the deal with a three-pointer that won the game with under a minute to go. They rank in the top 25 on defense, though they are joined in that group by their opponents.

No. 3 North Texas (29-7, 16-4 CUSA)

First Round: Defeated Alcorn State 69-53

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Sam Houston 75-55

Third Round: Defeated No. 1 Oklahoma State 65-59

KenPom rating: 33 Overall, 70 Offense, 22 Defense

Leading scorer: Tylor Perry, 17.3 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to average of 55.7 ppg

The Mean Green finished second in CUSA to Florida Atlantic, who are now in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. They allow the fewest points per game in the nation, holding opponents to 55.7 points on 39.2% shooting on average, a trend that has continued through their time in the NIT. They took Oklahoma State to overtime and emerged victorious to advance to Las Vegas.