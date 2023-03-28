How and what to watch for UAB vs. Utah Valley in Final Four of 2023 NIT

The UAB Blazers take on the Utah Valley Wolverines in the NIT Final Four in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 29. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Game date: Tuesday, March 29

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UAB -3

Total: 151.5

Moneyline: UAB -150, Utah Valley +130

No. 4 UAB (28-9, 14-6 CUSA)

First Round: Defeated Southern Miss 88-60

Second Round: Defeated Morehead State 79-59

Third Round: Defeated No. 3 Vanderbilt 67-59

KenPom rating: 44 Overall, 52 Offense, 32 Defense

Leading scorer: Jordan Walker, 22.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Held all opponents to 60 points or less

UAB has notched some statement wins, beating a Vanderbilt team that previously beat Yale and Michigan. The Blazers’ defense has stepped it up during this tournament, keeping every opponent at 60 points or under. Walker has seen something of a dip in scoring, but KJ Buffen and Eric Gaines have picked up the slack on the offensive side of the ball.

Utah Valley (28-8, 15-3 WAC)

First Round: Defeated No. 3 New Mexico 83-69

Second Round: Defeated No. 2 Colorado 81-69

Third Round: Defeated No. 4 Cincinnati 74-68

KenPom rating: 64 Overall, 117 Offense, 30 Defense

Leading scorer: Justin Harmon, 13.9 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Held all three opponents under 70 points

Utah Valley came in unseeded and has blown through the first three rounds, winning seven of their last eight games going back to the regular season and the conference tournament. Justin Harmon has continued to lead the Wolverines, adding 32 points in the first game, and Trey Woodbury had a 25-point game in the second round. They have not allowed a team to score more than 70 points all tournament, highlighting just how strong their defense is.