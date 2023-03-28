The NIT has moved to Las Vegas: Is this a permanent move?

The NIT moved to Las Vegas in 2023, but as the Final Four and championship game wrap up this week, can we expect to see the college basketball tournament return to Sin City in future years?

The National Invitation Tournament, an alternative postseason option for teams that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament, left its longtime home of Madison Square Garden, where it was held from its 1938 inception up until 2022 (with the exception of the COVID year of 2020). But it hasn’t found a new permanent spot yet.

The tournament will move to Indianapolis in 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse for the Final Four. As always, the first, second, and third rounds of the 32-team tournament will remain at campus sites.

This year’s semifinal and final games will be held at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, and the home of the NIT’s Final Four from 2025 onwards is still up in the air as of now.