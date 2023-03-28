Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 28

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 28

Jayson Tatum (hip) - available

Tatum is back in for Boston and will have a big role in this offense. Jaylen Brown loses some fantasy value but is still a strong option even with Tatum back in.

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

Daniel Gafford (foot) - questionable

Monte Morris (groin) - questionable

Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are the key fantasy players on the Wizards regardless of how the injury report shakes out with Gafford and Morris.

Jarrett Allen (groin) - questionable

Isaac Okoro (knee) - questionable

If Allen is ruled out, Evan Mobley becomes the primary big man for Cleveland. If Okoro is out, Caris LeVert is likely to get the start for Cleveland.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

Gabe Vincent likely continues getting the start for Miami even with Lowry expected to suit up.

Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable

Will Barton (ankle) - doubtful

Malachi Flynn seems like a good fantasy option with Barton set to be out and Trent Jr. potentially still sitting. OG Anunoby would see some usage gains as well.

Ja Morant (thigh) - doubtful

Tyus Jones will be getting the start with Morant set to sit out. Jones averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game in his 11 starts with Morant out.

Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable

Gordon Hayward (thumb) - doubtful

Terry Rozier (foot) - OUT

Oubre could get big minutes and shots if he does play but the tanking Hornets are more likely to lean on Dennis Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - questionable

If SGA is ruled out, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann would be the players most likely to get big opportunities.

Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD

CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD

Jonas Valancuinas (injury managment) - TBD

We’ll see how the Pelicans handle their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Jordan Poole (wrist) - probable

Draymond Green (neck) - probable

Both guys should be in for Golden State in this matchup.