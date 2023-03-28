Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ja Morant, Bradley Beal headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, March 28

We’ve got six games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 28
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
Jayson Tatum (hip) - available
Tatum is back in for Boston and will have a big role in this offense. Jaylen Brown loses some fantasy value but is still a strong option even with Tatum back in.
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT
Daniel Gafford (foot) - questionable
Monte Morris (groin) - questionable
Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija are the key fantasy players on the Wizards regardless of how the injury report shakes out with Gafford and Morris.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jarrett Allen (groin) - questionable
Isaac Okoro (knee) - questionable
If Allen is ruled out, Evan Mobley becomes the primary big man for Cleveland. If Okoro is out, Caris LeVert is likely to get the start for Cleveland.
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
Gabe Vincent likely continues getting the start for Miami even with Lowry expected to suit up.
Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable
Will Barton (ankle) - doubtful
Malachi Flynn seems like a good fantasy option with Barton set to be out and Trent Jr. potentially still sitting. OG Anunoby would see some usage gains as well.
Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (thigh) - doubtful
Tyus Jones will be getting the start with Morant set to sit out. Jones averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists per game in his 11 starts with Morant out.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Kelly Oubre (shoulder) - questionable
Gordon Hayward (thumb) - doubtful
Terry Rozier (foot) - OUT
Oubre could get big minutes and shots if he does play but the tanking Hornets are more likely to lean on Dennis Smith Jr., Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - questionable
If SGA is ruled out, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann would be the players most likely to get big opportunities.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
Brandon Ingram (injury management) - TBD
CJ McCollum (injury management) - TBD
Jonas Valancuinas (injury managment) - TBD
We’ll see how the Pelicans handle their key guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Jordan Poole (wrist) - probable
Draymond Green (neck) - probable
Both guys should be in for Golden State in this matchup.