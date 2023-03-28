Pick on the spread for Wisconsin-North Texas on March 28

The tradition of the NIT Semifinals and title game being played at Madison Square Garden ends this season, but the competitive basketball continues on Tuesday as the North Texas Mean Green and Wisconsin Badgers play in Las Vegas with a spot in the NIT Final on the line.

Wisconsin Badgers and North Texas Mean Green (-1.5, 115.5)

Both teams play at a slow pace with North Texas playing at a rate more than full possession slower than any other team in the country while Wisconsin is 343rd in the country in possessions per game.

Playing slow does not always equate to efficient defense, but North Texas is both slow and effective, ranking ninth in the country in points allowed per possession while Wisconsin is 74th.

Despite Wisconsin leading the country in fewest turnovers per possession on offense, they are just 231st in the country in points scored on a per possession basis away from home while shooting 65.9% from the free throw line away from home, which ranks 323rd nationally.

Wisconsin’s lack of offensive production is also due in large part to their issues on the glass, getting a rebound on 20.3% of their possessions, which ranks 332nd in the country in percentage of misses that result in a rebound.

The Badgers are also 302nd in total rebound rate while the Mean Green are 39th among the 363 Division I teams in road rebound rate and rebound 33% of their missed shots away from home, the 15th-highest percentage in the country.

The top rebounder for North Texas, Abou Ousmane, missed North Texas’ last two games, averaging 11.1 points, six rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game this season. Though Moulaye Sissoko’s is averaging just 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season, he filled Ousmane’s shoes well in the team’s most recent game against Oklahoma State with 12 points and 15 rebounds in the team’s overtime victory.

Despite being the slower team, North Texas has the best scorer on the floor in Tylor Perry, who’s averaging 17.3 points and 2.1 assists per game on 41.9% 3-point shooting for a North Texas team that is 57th in the country in road 3-point shooting percentage at 35.7%.

With North Texas having the advantage on the boards and being the more efficient defense against a Wisconsin Badgers team that has scored 70 points or fewer in regulation of 19 of their 22 games in the calendar year 2023, the Mean Green will advance to the NIT Final.

The Play: North Texas -1.5

