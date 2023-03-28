Nets shut down Ben Simmons for rest of season

The Brooklyn Nets have officially shut down Ben Simmons for the rest of the season, according to head coach Jacque Vaughn. Simmons, who was dealing with knee soreness for much of the year, also suffered a pinched nerve in his back. It is this back injury which has caused him to be sidelined and what the Nets eventually deemed was the problem.

The Nets have ruled out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season. Simmons is beginning a rehab program on his back, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Brooklyn is likely to either be in the playoffs or play-in tournament but Simmons seems unlikely to be participating in those games. His rehab program likely requires him to spend at least a few months working to regain some of the strength and flexibility in his back and surrounding muscles.

Simmons is still under contract with the Nets for two more seasons and is owed more than $77 million. He was part of Brooklyn’s trade with the 76ers which sent James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons was considered an important piece for the franchise but he is now more likely to be an albatross contract if he cannot stay healthy. In 42 games with the Nets this season, Simmons averaged 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.