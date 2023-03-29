Green Bay Packers take WR early in 7-round 2023 mock draft

Though it hasn’t happened yet, it looks like the Packers will be entering the 2023 NFL season without all-pro QB Aaron Rodgers. Time’s are changing in Green Bay, so here is a look at the team’s key additions and subtractions in free agency as well as a full seven-round mock draft of selections.

Significant free agency additions

S Tarvarius Moore

Moore is really the only player the Packers have brought in from outside the organization this free agency period who may get playing time at a premium position. Moore, though, played just 41 snaps in 13 games for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, so he is unlikely to be a key piece for Green Bay in 2023.

Significant free agency losses

WR Allen Lazard

As if inexperienced QB Jordan Love didn’t already have a hard enough job, he will have to fill Rodgers’ shoes without one of his key weapons. Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets (where Rodgers appears headed), so Green Bay will have to find another offensive playmaker to fill his shoes.

TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan is another offensive piece the Packers are losing, and he’s headed to the rival Chicago Bears no less. It will be interesting to see how the Packers plan on surrounding Love with enough talent to give him a chance of asserting himself as the long-term starter. Losing Tonyan, who caught 17 touchdowns over parts of five seasons in Green Bay, certainly will not help.

Green Bay Packers 7-round mock draft

Round 1 (No. 15): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Smith-Njigba has slid down some draft boards after an injury-riddled 2022 season, but he is still one of the most physically gifted offensive players in this year’s draft. If he can stay healthy, he’s going to be a stud. The Ohio State standout would immediately give Love a weapon to pair with budding star Christian Watson on the outside, which may allow Green Bay to rebuild without Rodgers a bit more quickly than they had envisioned.

Round 2 (No. 45): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

At 6’ 7” 270 lbs. with speed, Washington is one of the more intriguing offensive prospects in this year’s class. He would also make an excellent target for Love in his first full year under center, helping alleviate the loss of Tonyan, who had been declining over the last couple years anyway. With JSN and Washington taken with Green Bay’s first two picks, that would open the door for a spate of defensive players to be taken in the middle rounds.

Round 3 (No. 78): EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Ojulari is just 20 years old and has some of the biggest upside of any pass rusher available in this class. He’s extremely quick for a 250-pounder and could develop into an every-down pass rusher at the next level. He hasn’t developed the explosive playmaking ability that would have vaulted him to the top of draft boards, but he could prove to be tremendous value in the third round.

Round 4 (No. 116): S Daniel Scott, California

Safety is one of the Packers’ biggest positional needs, so they will have to pick the best one available at some point before the later rounds. Scott seems to be the right option here as a proven tackler and playmaker. Though he still has to polish his pass defending skills, he pretty quickly could develop into a starting safety in the NFL.

Round 5 (No. 149): QB Tanner McKee, Stanford

While the Packers will be rolling out with Jordan Love under center, they have to buy themselves an insurance policy should things not work out down the road. McKee is one of the more underrated signal callers in this year’s class and with multiple fifth-round picks, Green Bay can afford to take the chance on him here.

Round 5 (No. 170): DT Morjo Ojomo, Texas

Ojomo projects as an interior defensive lineman in the NFL and he should get an instant chance at playing time in Green Bay. The Packers are not particularly deep at the position and someone with his burst off the line could quickly jump out as an interior line option, even as a middle-round pick.

Round 7 (No. 232): WR Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Once upon a time, Haselwood was a five-star college football recruit. However, he never quite panned out. His physical gifts and playmaking ability are still there, so expect someone to take a late chance on him in this draft. Green Bay has four seventh-round selections, so they should use one of them on a high-upside offensive weapon.

Round 7 (No. 235): CB Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Teams always need depth in the defensive backfield and Hodges-Tomlinson can help give Green Bay exactly that. He proved himself a very capable coverage corner, but still has room to improve in run support on the edge. He won’t be asked to take meaningful snaps right away, but could work himself into a limited role eventually.

Round 7 (No. 242): LB Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Banks had a few off-the-field incidents at Tennessee which kept him from reaching his full potential, which is part of the reason he may not get drafted at all. It still seems likely that a team will reach for him in the seventh round, and the Packers may fit the bill as a team needing more depth in its linebacking corps.

Round 7 (No. 256): S Jay Ward, LSU

As previously mentioned, the Packers need help at safety, so they should bring multiple rookies in to compete for spots. Ward’s versatility should make him the pick here; even if he doesn’t cut it at safety for Green Bay, he has experience playing CB on the outside as well as nickel corner. Teams can always use Swiss-Army knife type defensive backs, so Ward could earn his way onto the field with his versatility.