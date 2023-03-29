New York Giants 7-round 2023 mock draft adds beef to OL with first pick

The New York Giants are hoping they have avoided a full-on rebuild. After they had a 4-13 record in 2021 and a fourth-place finish in the NFC East, New York hired Brian Daboll as its head coach. He led his team to a 9-7-1 record, third place in the division and a playoff appearance.

The team re-signed QB Daniel Jones to a massive 4-year, $160 million deal. Jones apparently impressed enough in the final year of his rookie deal to earn a new contract despite not having showy stats. The Giants franchise tagged RB Saquon Barkley and traded for TE Darren Waller as they continue to make moves to increase the talent of Jones’s supporting cast.

Outside of the team’s offensive line, they have some really solid pieces on both sides of the ball. They need last year’s rookie class to take a step forward and can focus on drafting some necessary depth when they are on the clock with the 25th pick in the draft.

Significant free agency additions

Franchise tagged RB Saquon Barkley

Re-Signed QB Daniel Jones

S Bobby McCain

LB Bobby Okereke

WR Parris Campbell

Traded for TE Darren Waller

Significant free agency losses

S Julian Love

LG Jon Feliciano

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Fabian Moreau (remains unsigned)

EDGE Jihad Ward (remains unsigned)

LB Jaylon Smith (remains unsigned)

Giants 7-round mock draft

With the Giants set to be on the clock at No. 25, let’s look at a 7-round mock draft on PFN where trade offers are on the table.

30. OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

57. CB DJ Turner, Michigan

89. EDGE Andre Carter II, Army

94. RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

126. OG McClendon Curtis, Chatanooga

164. WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

172. C Juice Scruggs, Penn State

209. DT Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

216. QB Jake Haener, Fresno State

240. LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

243. WR Michael Jefferson, Louisiana

Started the mock draft off by accepting a trade from the divisional rival Eagles. I sent them No. 25 for pick No. 30 and No. 94. When making this move, I wanted OT Darnell Wright or OT Anton Harrison to fall to me. Wright went No. 28, so I took Harrison at No. 30 to start opposite Evan Neal.

I picked up Turner in the second round to give the Giants a cornerback with upside. He has the talent to likely start Week 1 and should only improve as he adjusts to the gameplay in the NFL. I added Carter in the third to further help improve the team’s defense.

With the extra pick acquired from Philly, I took Abanikanda from Pitt. The Giants would be smart to extend Barkley, but on the off-chance they don’t come to terms, they need to start planning for the future. Abanikanda could either develop into a solid backup or has a year to learn from Barkley to try to take over the reins in 2024. Curtis not only has a cool first name but provides some guard depth after being selected in the fourth round.

I made the second trade of this mock draft when I moved No. 160 and No. 254 to the San Francisco 49ers for No. 164 and No. 216. New York moves back four spots in the fifth round, but moves up nearly 30 spots later. With depth on the mind, I drafted Douglas and Scruggs to address some offensive needs.