Odds for 2023 LIV Golf Orlando

The field is set for the 2023 LIV Golf Orlando, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of odds.

By Grace McDermott
LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson - Day Three Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LIV Golf continues its second season with a Florida tournament this weekend. LIV Golf Orlando will tee off on Friday, March 31 in its signature shotgun start at Orange County National Golf Center. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 2 with no cuts.

Charles Howell III and Danny Lee won the first two tournaments of the season, and Dustin Johnson opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 for this weekend. Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith follow at +1200. The winner will receive $4 million, and the winning team receives $5 million to split amongst themselves.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, March 31 from the Orange County National in Orlando.

2023 LIV Golf Orlando odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +1000 -110 -135
Joaquin Niemann +1200 +100 -115
Cameron Smith +1200 +225 +110
Talor Gooch +1400 +225 +110
Mito Pereira +1400 +225 +110
Paul Casey +1600 +350 +150
Sergio Garcia +1800 +300 +125
Charles Howell +1800 +350 +150
Abraham Ancer +1800 +300 +125
Matthew Wolff +2200 +400 +180
Brendan Steele +2200 +450 +200
Patrick Reed +2500 +400 +180
Carlos Ortiz +2500 +400 +180
Louis Oosthuizen +2800 +500 +210
Branden Grace +3000 +500 +210
Thomas Pieters +3500 +550 +220
Peter Uihlein +3500 +500 +210
Kevin Na +3500 +500 +210
Jason Kokrak +3500 +500 +210
Marc Leishman +4000 +550 +220
Harold Varner +4000 +700 +260
Dean Burmester +4000 +700 +260
Danny Lee +4000 +1000 +330
Bryson DeChambeau +4000 +550 +220
Brooks Koepka +4000 +550 +220
Sebastian Munoz +4500 +700 +260
Pat Perez +5000 +700 +260
Ian Poulter +5000 +700 +260
Bubba Watson +5500 +1000 +330
Cameron Tringale +6000 +1000 +330
Bernd Wiesberger +6000 +1000 +330
Matt Jones +6500 +1100 +350
Henrik Stenson +6500 +1200 +400
Andy Ogletree +6500 +1200 +400
Richard Bland +7000 +1000 +330
Sam Horsfield +8000 +1400 +450
Lee Westwood +8000 +1200 +400
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +8000 +1200 +400
Charl Schwartzel +8000 +1200 +400
Scott Vincent +13000 +1800 +500
Graeme McDowell +13000 +1800 +500
Phil Mickelson +15000 +2500 +800
Laurie Canter +15000 +2000 +700
Sihwan Kim +30000 +4000 +1200
James Piot +30000 +4000 +1200
David Puig +30000 +5500 +1600
Jediah Morgan +50000 +5500 +1600
Chase Koepka +50000 +5500 +1600

