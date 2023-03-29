Odds for 2023 LIV Golf Orlando

LIV Golf continues its second season with a Florida tournament this weekend. LIV Golf Orlando will tee off on Friday, March 31 in its signature shotgun start at Orange County National Golf Center. The tournament will run through Sunday, April 2 with no cuts.

Charles Howell III and Danny Lee won the first two tournaments of the season, and Dustin Johnson opens as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1000 for this weekend. Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Smith follow at +1200. The winner will receive $4 million, and the winning team receives $5 million to split amongst themselves.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, March 31 from the Orange County National in Orlando.