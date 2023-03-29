Latest odds for 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30 as the golf season approaches the biggest event of the year in just a few short weeks. Because of its placement on the calendar just ahead of the Masters, the Texas Open has something of a weak field, with just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR joining — Hideki Matsuyama and Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton is the favorite to win at +1200, followed by Rickie Fowler at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. J.J. Spaun returns to the field as last year’s Valero champion, with his odds set at +3500. The winner of this event will receive an invitation to next week’s Masters at Augusta if they have not already qualified.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, which tees off on Thursday, March 30.