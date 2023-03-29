 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest odds for 2023 Valero Texas Open

The field is set for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30 as the golf season approaches the biggest event of the year in just a few short weeks. Because of its placement on the calendar just ahead of the Masters, the Texas Open has something of a weak field, with just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR joining — Hideki Matsuyama and Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton is the favorite to win at +1200, followed by Rickie Fowler at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. J.J. Spaun returns to the field as last year’s Valero champion, with his odds set at +3500. The winner of this event will receive an invitation to next week’s Masters at Augusta if they have not already qualified.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, which tees off on Thursday, March 30.

2023 Valero Texas Open Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Tyrrell Hatton +1200 +320 +165
Rickie Fowler +1800 +400 +210
Si Woo Kim +2200 +450 +240
Hideki Matsuyama +2200 +500 +260
Corey Conners +2200 +500 +260
Taylor Montgomery +2500 +550 +280
Davis Riley +2500 +550 +280
Chris Kirk +2800 +600 +280
Matt Kuchar +3000 +600 +300
J.J. Spaun +3000 +650 +320
Ryan Fox +4000 +900 +400
Matt Wallace +4000 +850 +400
Brendon Todd +4000 +850 +400
Ben Griffin +4000 +850 +400
Alex Noren +4000 +800 +400
Thomas Detry +4500 +1000 +450
Nicolai Hojgaard +5000 +1000 +500
Nick Taylor +5000 +1100 +500
Cam Davis +5000 +1000 +500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500 +1100 +500
Andrew Putnam +5500 +1100 +500
Aaron Rai +5500 +1100 +500
Beau Hossler +6000 +1200 +550
Adam Schenk +6000 +1200 +550
Sam Ryder +6500 +1200 +600
Taylor Pendrith +7000 +1400 +600
Nick Hardy +7000 +1400 +650
Byeong Hun An +7000 +1400 +650
Alex Smalley +7500 +1400 +650
Will Gordon +8000 +1600 +700
Trey Mullinax +8000 +1600 +750
Sam Stevens +8000 +1600 +750
Ryan Palmer +8000 +1600 +700
Robby Shelton +8000 +1600 +750
Eric Cole +8000 +1400 +700
Tyler Duncan +9000 +1600 +750
Patton Kizzire +9000 +1800 +800
Kevin Streelman +9000 +1600 +750
Garrick Higgo +9000 +1800 +800
Francesco Molinari +9000 +1800 +750
David Lingmerth +9000 +1600 +750
Brandon Wu +9000 +1800 +800
Ben Martin +9000 +1600 +750
Sepp Straka +10000 +2000 +850
S.H. Kim +10000 +1800 +800
Patrick Rodgers +10000 +1800 +850
Erik Van Rooyen +10000 +1800 +850
Emiliano Grillo +10000 +1800 +800
Austin Eckroat +10000 +2000 +900
Akshay Bhatia +10000 +1800 +850
Luke List +11000 +2200 +900
Joseph Bramlett +11000 +2200 +1000
Charley Hoffman +11000 +2200 +1000
Dylan Wu +11000 +2200 +900
Vincent Norrman +13000 +2500 +1100
Peter Malnati +13000 +2500 +1100
Lanto Griffin +13000 +2500 +1100
Hayden Buckley +13000 +2500 +1000
Harry Hall +13000 +2500 +1100
Ben Taylor +13000 +2500 +1100
Pierceson Coody +15000 +2800 +1200
Mark Hubbard +15000 +3000 +1200
Kramer Hickok +15000 +2800 +1200
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2800 +1200
Troy Merritt +18000 +3500 +1400
Scott Piercy +18000 +3500 +1200
Padraig Harrington +18000 +3000 +1200
Nate Lashley +18000 +3000 +1200
MJ Daffue +18000 +3500 +1400
Matthias Schwab +18000 +3500 +1200
Martin Laird +18000 +3000 +1200
Lucas Glover +18000 +3500 +1400
Lee Hodges +18000 +3000 +1200
Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Chappell +18000 +3500 +1400
Kazuki Higa +18000 +3500 +1400
Doug Ghim +18000 +3500 +1200
Cameron Champ +18000 +3500 +1400
Austin Smotherman +18000 +3500 +1200
Hank Lebioda +18000 +3500 +1400
Michael Thompson +20000 +3500 +1400
Michael Kim +20000 +3500 +1400
Matthew NeSmith +20000 +3500 +1400
Justin Lower +20000 +3500 +1400
Harry Higgs +20000 +3500 +1600
Chad Ramey +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Long +20000 +3500 +1400
Zac Blair +25000 +4000 +1600
Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600
Henrik Norlander +25000 +4000 +1600
Greyson Sigg +25000 +4000 +1600
Chesson Hadley +25000 +4000 +1600
Carl Yuan +25000 +4500 +1800
Callum Tarren +25000 +4000 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1800
Brent Grant +25000 +4500 +1800
Austin Cook +25000 +4000 +1600
Augusto Nunez +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Armour +30000 +4500 +1800
Russell Knox +30000 +5000 +1800
Doc Redman +30000 +4500 +1800
Cole Hammer +30000 +5000 +2000
Andrew Novak +30000 +5000 +2000
Ryan Gerard +30000 +4500 +1800
Tano Goya +35000 +6000 +2200
Nico Echavarria +35000 +6000 +2200
Matti Schmid +35000 +6000 +2200
Chandler Phillips +35000 +6000 +2200
Satoshi Kodaira +35000 +6000 +2200
Zecheng Dou +40000 +7000 +2500
Ryan Moore +40000 +6500 +2200
Ricky Barnes +40000 +7000 +2800
Paul Haley II +40000 +7000 +2500
Luke Donald +40000 +7000 +2500
James Hahn +40000 +7000 +2500
Harrison Endycott +40000 +6500 +2500
Chez Reavie +40000 +7500 +2800
Carson Young +40000 +7000 +2500
Andrew Landry +40000 +7000 +2500
Trevor Werbylo +50000 +8000 +3000
Richy Werenski +50000 +9000 +3500
Michael Gligic +50000 +9000 +3500
Kevin Roy +50000 +8000 +3500
Jimmy Walker +50000 +8000 +3000
Trevor Cone +60000 +11000 +4000
Scott Harrington +60000 +10000 +4000
Jim Herman +60000 +9000 +3500
Brandon Matthews +60000 +9000 +3500
Austen Truslow +60000 +11000 +4000
Kyle Westmoreland +80000 +13000 +4500
Kelly Kraft +80000 +11000 +4000
Jason Dufner +80000 +13000 +4500
Brian Stuard +80000 +13000 +4500
Roberto Diaz +80000 +11000 +4000
Peter Lansburgh +80000 +13000 +4500
Peter Kuest +80000 +13000 +4500
Kyle Stanley +100000 +20000 +6500
J.B. Holmes +100000 +18000 +6000
David Carey +100000 +18000 +6500
Nick Watney +150000 +25000 +8000
Max McGreevy +150000 +25000 +8000
Jesse Mueller +200000 +30000 +11000
JJ Wood +250000 +40000 +13000
Davis Love III +250000 +40000 +18000

