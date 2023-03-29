Latest odds for 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30 as the golf season approaches the biggest event of the year in just a few short weeks. Because of its placement on the calendar just ahead of the Masters, the Texas Open has something of a weak field, with just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR joining — Hideki Matsuyama and Tyrrell Hatton.
Hatton is the favorite to win at +1200, followed by Rickie Fowler at +1600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. J.J. Spaun returns to the field as last year’s Valero champion, with his odds set at +3500. The winner of this event will receive an invitation to next week’s Masters at Augusta if they have not already qualified.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Valero Texas Open, which tees off on Thursday, March 30.
2023 Valero Texas Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+1200
|+320
|+165
|Rickie Fowler
|+1800
|+400
|+210
|Si Woo Kim
|+2200
|+450
|+240
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2200
|+500
|+260
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|+500
|+260
|Taylor Montgomery
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Davis Riley
|+2500
|+550
|+280
|Chris Kirk
|+2800
|+600
|+280
|Matt Kuchar
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|J.J. Spaun
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Ryan Fox
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Matt Wallace
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Brendon Todd
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Ben Griffin
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Alex Noren
|+4000
|+800
|+400
|Thomas Detry
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Nick Taylor
|+5000
|+1100
|+500
|Cam Davis
|+5000
|+1000
|+500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Andrew Putnam
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Aaron Rai
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Beau Hossler
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Adam Schenk
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Sam Ryder
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Taylor Pendrith
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Nick Hardy
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Byeong Hun An
|+7000
|+1400
|+650
|Alex Smalley
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Will Gordon
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Trey Mullinax
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Sam Stevens
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Robby Shelton
|+8000
|+1600
|+750
|Eric Cole
|+8000
|+1400
|+700
|Tyler Duncan
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Patton Kizzire
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Streelman
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Garrick Higgo
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Francesco Molinari
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|David Lingmerth
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Brandon Wu
|+9000
|+1800
|+800
|Ben Martin
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Sepp Straka
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|S.H. Kim
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|Emiliano Grillo
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Austin Eckroat
|+10000
|+2000
|+900
|Akshay Bhatia
|+10000
|+1800
|+850
|Luke List
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Joseph Bramlett
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|+2200
|+1000
|Dylan Wu
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Vincent Norrman
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Lanto Griffin
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Hayden Buckley
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Harry Hall
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Ben Taylor
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Pierceson Coody
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Mark Hubbard
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Troy Merritt
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Scott Piercy
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Padraig Harrington
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Nate Lashley
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|MJ Daffue
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthias Schwab
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Martin Laird
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Lucas Glover
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Lee Hodges
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Chappell
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kazuki Higa
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Doug Ghim
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Cameron Champ
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Austin Smotherman
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Hank Lebioda
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Michael Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Michael Kim
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matthew NeSmith
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Harry Higgs
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Chad Ramey
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Long
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Zac Blair
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Henrik Norlander
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Greyson Sigg
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Chesson Hadley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Carl Yuan
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Callum Tarren
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brent Grant
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Augusto Nunez
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Armour
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Russell Knox
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Cole Hammer
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Andrew Novak
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Ryan Gerard
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Tano Goya
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Nico Echavarria
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Matti Schmid
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Chandler Phillips
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Zecheng Dou
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Ryan Moore
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Ricky Barnes
|+40000
|+7000
|+2800
|Paul Haley II
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Luke Donald
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|James Hahn
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Harrison Endycott
|+40000
|+6500
|+2500
|Chez Reavie
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Carson Young
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Trevor Werbylo
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Michael Gligic
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Kevin Roy
|+50000
|+8000
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Trevor Cone
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Scott Harrington
|+60000
|+10000
|+4000
|Jim Herman
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Brandon Matthews
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Austen Truslow
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kelly Kraft
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Jason Dufner
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Brian Stuard
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Roberto Diaz
|+80000
|+11000
|+4000
|Peter Lansburgh
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Peter Kuest
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kyle Stanley
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|J.B. Holmes
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|David Carey
|+100000
|+18000
|+6500
|Nick Watney
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Max McGreevy
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Jesse Mueller
|+200000
|+30000
|+11000
|JJ Wood
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Davis Love III
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000