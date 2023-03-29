Full field for 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off this week from TPC San Antonio. It is the only PGA TOUR event standing between now and the Masters at Augusta, and due to its tricky spot on the calendar, the field is not a particularly impressive one.

Just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR will join the field — No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama and No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton. 2022 Valero Texas Open winner JJ Spaun, runner-up Matt Kuchar, and Rickie Fowler also join the field. The winner of this tournament will get an invitation to the Masters if they did not already qualify.

Hatton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1200. The Brit has had a good start to 2023, finishing second at THE PLAYERS and tying for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in recent weeks.

This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to hit San Antonio this week during the event.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open teeing off Thursday, March 30.

2023 Valero Texas Open field