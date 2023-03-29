Full field for 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off this week from TPC San Antonio. It is the only PGA TOUR event standing between now and the Masters at Augusta, and due to its tricky spot on the calendar, the field is not a particularly impressive one.
Just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR will join the field — No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama and No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton. 2022 Valero Texas Open winner JJ Spaun, runner-up Matt Kuchar, and Rickie Fowler also join the field. The winner of this tournament will get an invitation to the Masters if they did not already qualify.
Hatton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1200. The Brit has had a good start to 2023, finishing second at THE PLAYERS and tying for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in recent weeks.
This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to hit San Antonio this week during the event.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open teeing off Thursday, March 30.
2023 Valero Texas Open field
|Player
|Ryan Armour
|Ricky Barnes
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Akshay Bhatia
|Zac Blair
|Joseph Bramlett
|Hayden Buckley
|David Carey
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Stewart Cink
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|Corey Conners
|Pierceson Coody
|Austin Cook
|MJ Daffue
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Roberto Díaz
|Luke Donald
|Zecheng Dou
|Jason Dufner
|Tyler Duncan
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Dylan Frittelli
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Ben Griffin
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chesson Hadley
|James Hahn
|Paul Haley II
|Harry Hall
|Cole Hammer
|Nick Hardy
|Scott Harrington
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Jim Herman
|Kramer Hickok
|Kazuki Higa
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Byeong Hun An
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Chris Kirk
|Patton Kizzire
|Russell Knox
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt Kuchar
|Peter Kuest
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Peter Lansburgh
|Nate Lashley
|Hank Lebioda
|David Lingmerth
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Davis Love III
|Justin Lower
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Brandon Matthews
|Max McGreevy
|Troy Merritt
|Francesco Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Ryan Moore
|Jesse Mueller
|Trey Mullinax
|Matthew NeSmith
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Ryan Palmer
|Taylor Pendrith
|Chandler Phillips
|Scott Piercy
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Chad Ramey
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Kevin Roy
|Sam Ryder
|Adam Schenk
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|J.J. Spaun
|Kyle Stanley
|Sam Stevens
|Sepp Straka
|Kevin Streelman
|Brian Stuard
|Callum Tarren
|Nick Taylor
|Ben Taylor
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|Austen Truslow
|Kevin Tway
|Erik van Rooyen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Si Woo Kim
|JJ Wood
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Carl Yuan