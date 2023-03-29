 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 Valero Texas Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

By Grace McDermott
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Day Two Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off this week from TPC San Antonio. It is the only PGA TOUR event standing between now and the Masters at Augusta, and due to its tricky spot on the calendar, the field is not a particularly impressive one.

Just two of the top-ranked 30 golfers in the OWGR will join the field — No. 21 Hideki Matsuyama and No. 17 Tyrrell Hatton. 2022 Valero Texas Open winner JJ Spaun, runner-up Matt Kuchar, and Rickie Fowler also join the field. The winner of this tournament will get an invitation to the Masters if they did not already qualify.

Hatton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1200. The Brit has had a good start to 2023, finishing second at THE PLAYERS and tying for fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in recent weeks.

This is a full-field event with a cut after 36 holes on Friday. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to hit San Antonio this week during the event.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Valero Texas Open teeing off Thursday, March 30.

2023 Valero Texas Open field

Ryan Armour
Ricky Barnes
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Zac Blair
Joseph Bramlett
Hayden Buckley
David Carey
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Corey Conners
Pierceson Coody
Austin Cook
MJ Daffue
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Roberto Díaz
Luke Donald
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Ben Griffin
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Chesson Hadley
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Harry Hall
Cole Hammer
Nick Hardy
Scott Harrington
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Kazuki Higa
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
J.B. Holmes
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Byeong Hun An
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Peter Kuest
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Peter Lansburgh
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
David Lingmerth
Luke List
Adam Long
Davis Love III
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Hideki Matsuyama
Brandon Matthews
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Ryan Moore
Jesse Mueller
Trey Mullinax
Matthew NeSmith
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Ryan Palmer
Taylor Pendrith
Chandler Phillips
Scott Piercy
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Adam Schenk
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
J.J. Spaun
Kyle Stanley
Sam Stevens
Sepp Straka
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Ben Taylor
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Austen Truslow
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Si Woo Kim
JJ Wood
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

