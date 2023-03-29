Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio this week, the only PGA TOUR event that remains between now and the Masters. 2022 champion JJ Spaun returns to the field, a relatively weak one highlighted by Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, and Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +1200.

The golfers in San Antonio will not be enjoying sunny skies this week. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to roll through between Thursday and Saturday with winds over 10 MPH, which could affect play and cause delays. The temperatures will be in the 60s, 70s, and 80s throughout the tournament.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Valero Texas Open starting Thursday, March 30 and ending Sunday, April 2.

Thursday, March 30

Hi 79°, Low 68°: Scattered thunderstorms, 56% chance of precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Friday, March 31

Hi 85°, Low 63°: AM thunderstorms, 37% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Saturday, April 1

Hi 81°, Low 62°: Isolated thunderstorms, 32% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Sunday, April 2

Hi 86°, Low 68°: Mostly cloudy, 23% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds