Outright picks for the 2023 Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday. March 30. The full-field event will have a cut after 36 holes on Friday and wrap up on Sunday, April 2. Due to its directly pre-Masters timing, the field for the Texas Open is fairly weak, so the few golfers on top have a solid chance at getting a win under their belt.

The winner of the Valero Texas Open could get a last-minute invite to the Masters if they have not yet received an exemption. Let’s take a look at our favorites to win in San Antonio this weekend. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyrrell Hatton +1200

Hatton has had quite the hot start to 2023. He finished tied for sixth at the Waste Management Open, tied for fourth at the Genesis Invitational, and second at THE PLAYERS Championship. This weak field could be the perfect opportunity for Hatton to finally grab that first win of the year. Hatton ranks first in strokes gained: total of this field, averaging 2.005 SG in 2023, much of which comes from SG: tee-to-green.

Rickie Fowler +1800

Fowler has a shot at getting an invitation to The Masters if he pulls out a win here, but he hasn’t won a tournament since 2019 and hasn’t been to Augusta since 2020. However, Fowler has five top-20 finishes to start the year, several of which he has grabbed at elevated events, so this field should be looking much more manageable for him. He ranks second in this field in strokes gained and 14th overall of PGA TOUR golfers, averaging 1.283.

Matt Kuchar +3000

Kuchar finished as a runner-up here last year and has had two top-10 finishes at elevated events last year. He tends to do well at TPC San Antonio — he has gained over 28 strokes overall in his tournaments on this course, and finished at 12th or better in his last three appearances. He also won his group in WGC Match Play last week, beating out Si Woo Kim and Viktor Hovland to the weekend.