Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Valero Texas Open

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the biggest weekend in golf. The Open will host a full field of golfers, though the big names are mostly missing from this tournament. England’s Tyrrell Hatton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1200. He is joined by Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama in the underwhelming field.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Valero Texas Open on Thursday.