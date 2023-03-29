NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR heads to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400. The race will take place Sunday, April 2nd and get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Richmond, Virginia. It can be seen on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

William Byron opened as the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win this race. He already has two victories on the season after winning consecutive races in Las Vegas and Phoenix in March. Byron is followed by Kevin Harvick (+550), Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900) to round out the top five. Hamlin was the winner of this race last season.

Tyler Reddick is coming off a win in last week’s race in Austin, Texas and is tied for 10th in odds to win for the second week in a row on Sunday.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Toyota Owners 400.