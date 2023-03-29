 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
Aaron E. Martinez / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

NASCAR heads to the Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400. The race will take place Sunday, April 2nd and get started at 3:30 p.m. ET from Richmond, Virginia. It can be seen on FS1 and the Fox Sports app.

William Byron opened as the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds to win this race. He already has two victories on the season after winning consecutive races in Las Vegas and Phoenix in March. Byron is followed by Kevin Harvick (+550), Kyle Larson (+650), Christopher Bell (+750) and Denny Hamlin (+900) to round out the top five. Hamlin was the winner of this race last season.

Tyler Reddick is coming off a win in last week’s race in Austin, Texas and is tied for 10th in odds to win for the second week in a row on Sunday.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Toyota Owners 400.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 opening odds

Driver Odds to win
William Byron +450
Kevin Harvick +550
Kyle Larson +650
Christopher Bell +750
Denny Hamlin +900
Martin Truex Jr. +1000
Kyle Busch +1200
Ryan Blaney +1600
Joey Logano +1600
Tyler Reddick +1800
Ross Chastain +1800
Alex Bowman +1800
Brad Keselowski +2500
Chris Buescher +2800
Daniel Suarez +3500
Josh Berry +3500
Chase Briscoe +5000
Bubba Wallace +5000
Aric Almirola +5000
Ty Gibbs +8000
Austin Dillon +8000
Erik Jones +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Ryan Preece +13000
Chandler Smith +20000
Noah Gragson +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000
Justin Haley +40000
Harrison Burton +40000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Todd Gilliland +100000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Anthony Alfredo +100000

