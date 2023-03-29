Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, March 29

The NBA slate for Wednesday is big with 10 games on tap. There are two games on national television with the Dallas Mavericks facing the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET and Minnesota Timberwolves meeting the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. Both games are airing on ESPN.

Below we take a look at the best NBA player prop bets to consider for tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Herro over 19.5 points vs. New York Knicks (-120)

Herro has been inconsistent this season, but has played well as of late. He has gone over this total in three straight games. The Heat have matched up with the Knicks three times and Herro has gone over the total in all three matchups. Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry are banged up and could miss tonight’s game. This is my favorite play of the night.

Chris Paul over 12.5 points vs. Timberwolves (+105)

Paul is not a big scorer, but he has a great matchup tonight. The Timberwolves allow 26 points per game to point guards, which is the fourth most in the NBA. Kevin Durant is back tonight, so he will take some of Paul’s shots but he will likely be on a minutes restriction and the Timberwolves will be going all out to stop him. That leaves Paul to score some easy baskets.

Spencer Dinwiddie over 27.5 points + assists vs. Houston Rockets (-125)

Since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Dinwiddie has taken on a much bigger role. He is the lead guard and puts up big numbers most nights. He’s coming off one of his worst games of the season where he had just two points and five assists. He’s facing there Rockets, who allow the most points and assists to point guards in the NBA at 38 combined per game.