NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, March 29

We’ve got a big NBA slate with 10 games tonight and a few important ones with the regular season coming to an end soon. On ESPN, we will see the Dallas Mavericks at the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET and Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers, $5,000

This game could be a blowout, but Smith will play the majority of the game. He is having his best season so far in the NBA and has a lot of upside in this matchup. He has a great shot for his size and can work inside. Smith blocks shots as well, which is also a plus for DFS. As long as he’s played the minutes, he has provided good value.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,800

Staying in the same game, Allen is due for a big night with his matchup. The Pacers allow the third most DFS points to shooting guards in the NBA at 44.46 fantasy points per game. Allen has scored 21+ DFS points in four straight including one game with 37.5. We could see another big number tonight.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

Mamukelashvili is a great sleeper play with the numbers he’s been putting up. The Spurs are in a clear rebuild and are giving other guys chance as Mamukelashvili is playing the most he ever has in his career. He’s scored 20+ DFS points in eight straight games and will likely do it again tonight. He’s matched up with the Utah Jazz who allow 55.72 DFS points which is the fifth most in the NBA. Look for a big game from Mamukelashvili.