Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks on Wednesday

The Miami Heat (40-35) will travel north to square off against the New York Knicks (43-33). With only a handful of games left this season, both teams are looking for a win as they head to the playoffs. The Knicks are currently the five seed in the conference, barring a collapse, will likely finish there. The Heat are the seven but could get to the six if they can overtake the Brooklyn Nets. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

For the Knicks, point guard Jalen Brunson is listed as day-to-day with a wrist injury. Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury, so his status for today remains up in the air.

The Knicks are currently a 4-point favorite at Draftkings Sportsbook, and -170 on the moneyline while the Heat are +145.

Heat vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -4

This will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Heat after losing to Toronto on Tuesday night. The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday night after a 137-115. They are 21-17 at home this season and 40-34-2 against the spread. This will be the fourth and final time that the two teams meet this season. The Heat won the most recent match last week on March 22, 127-120. Butler led the way with 35 points and nine assists. The Knicks lead the season series 2-1.

Over/Under: Under 223

The Heat and Knicks face each other in what should be a playoff atmosphere. Miami is on the outside of the top-6 in the East, which means fighting to get into the playoffs from the dreaded play-in tournament. The Heat are also just 3.0 games back of the Knicks in the East standings with six games left in the season. Gaining a game on New York could improve chances of jumping up in seeding and avoiding the Bucks and Celtics in the first round.

Strictly on playoff atmosphere and given Miami’s ability to actually play defense, this game should go under due to competitiveness. Jimmy Butler playing would go a long way in helping the Heat keep Jalen Brunson in check.