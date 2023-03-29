Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) and Chicago Bulls (36-39) will meet for the second time in three days as both teams continue to fight for their spot in the play-in tournament. If the season ended right now, both teams would be in the tournament. The Lakers do have an outside chance of making their way into the field, but it’s not likely at the moment. The Bulls on the other hand, are the No. 10 seed in the East and could move up a spot or two depending on how the Atlanta Hawks finish the season. The game will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. et from United Center in Chicago.

For the Lakers, LeBron James is listed as questionable with a foot injury. Both Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are listed as probable with foot injuries. For the Bulls, Alex Caruso is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

The Lakers are a -1.5- point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and a -125 on the moneyline while the Bulls are a +105.

Lakers vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1.5

The Bulls won Sunday’s matchup 118-108 behind 32 points from guard Zach LaVine. Lakers star LeBron James returned to action ahead of schedule to play in the game. Prior to the loss, the Lakers had won three straight before the loss. The Bulls were motivated to get a win to keep their playoff chances alive, and they came out with a win. James should be more effective in this one if he’s in the starting lineup, and Russell will likely be available. The Lakers have covered the spread in each of their last four road games following a loss and have won five of their last six games against the Bulls. Take the Lakers to cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 225

Sunday’s matchup went over this total at 226. This one should go over as well, with James having a game under his belt after returning from injury. The average points per game scored at United Center this year has been 225. The Lakers are 36-38-1 on the over/under this year, while the Bulls are at 33-41-1. The good thing here though is that six of the last seven games between these two teams have gone over on the point total.