Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Grizzlies on Wednesday

The Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) are set to travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from FedExForum in Memphis. This is an exciting matchup with playoff implications and should feature plenty of star power with Ja Morant and Kawhi Leonard. This is the second matchup between these two teams. The Clippers won the last game 135-129 at the beginning of March. Their final matchup will be on March 31.

Both teams are dealing with a few injuries. The Clippers are without Paul George, Brandon Boston, and Marcus Morris. Norman Powell is questionable and would be a boost if available, especially while George is out. The Grizzlies are without Ziaire Williams and Steven Adams. Ja Morant is expected to play after sitting Tuesday’s contest due to a thigh issue.

The Grizzlies are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 233. On the moneyline, the Grizzlies are -175 while the Clippers are +150.

Clippers vs. Grizzlies, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -4

The Clippers have been a disappointment this season. At full health, they’re one of the best teams in the NBA, but they’re banged up again. I expect Memphis to have success at home and get the win. The Grizzlies are 22-15-1 at home against the spread, which is one of the best marks in the NBA.

Morant being back makes the Grizzlies a title contender again. When he’s on the court, this team is not fun to play against especially in Memphis. This is also a revenge game for the Grizzlies as they lost the first matchup. They’ve won seven in a row and I expect them to continue that streak.

Over/Under: Over 233

The Grizzlies have gone over this total in three of their last four games, while the Clippers have went over this number in two straight games. On the road, Los Angeles has gone over in 23 of 37 games which is the third most in the NBA. With Morant playing, the Grizzlies will score a ton and the Clippers will have to keep up. Look for the over to hit.