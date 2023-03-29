Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Suns on Wednesday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37) are set to travel to take on the Phoenix Suns (40-35) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Footprint Center in Phoenix. Both these teams look like they have a good chance to make the playoffs, but are not officially in yet as the Western Conference playoff race is tight. This is the fourth and final matchup between these two teams. The Suns lead the series 2-1 with all three games being close.

The big name everybody is looking for is Kevin Durant who is expected to play tonight. He will give the Suns a major boost if he’s in. The Timberwolves are dealing with a number of injuries as Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Nowell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Taurean Prince are on the injury report. Edwards and Towns are probable.

The Suns are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 235.5. On the moneyline, the Suns are -215 while the Timberwolves are +185.

Timberwolves vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -5.5

With Durant likely to play, I think the Suns win this game by double digits. There will be a different vibe from this team with Durant on the court. The Suns won all three games Durant played with two of those victories coming by 14+ points. As much as the Timberwolves need the win, the Suns still have a chance to fall out of the playoffs as well.

The Timberwolves have won four in a row including victories over the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the New York Knicks on the road. They’re due for a letdown. Look for the Suns to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 235.5

Durant being on the court should only make the scoring go up. The two most recent games between these two teams went over this number. Both teams also went under this total in their last two games and are due for an offensive outburst. The Timberwolves have their top two scorers in Edwards and Towns, so they should have no issue filling it up tonight. Look for a high-scoring matchup that goes over this line.