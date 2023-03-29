Full list of starting holes and tee time for Round 1 of LIV Golf Orlando

The LIV Golf Tour in ways is a perfect in the Orlando area, as much like the theme parks that surround the Orange County National course, it’s very high-priced for what you get.

The event will take place just a long Par 5 from the Magic Kingdom, but it’s the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will be paying the players as $25 million is on the line for the 48 starters that have come to Central Florida. They’ll play the Panther Lake 18 holes at the huge OCN facility, a course that while usually in pristine condition and has far more elevation changes than you normally see in a flat Florida, often gets less-than-favorable reviews by those that play it.

You can watch LIV Golf Orlando on Friday with streaming live exclusively on The CW App, with no login required. Saturday and Sunday rounds are available on both The CW Network and The CW App.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from Orange County National in Orlando on Friday.