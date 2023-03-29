Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Yankees on Thursday, March 30th

The San Francisco Giants will begin the 2023 season on the road taking on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. They will face off on Thursday with an off day following on Friday. First pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Logan Webb will take the mound for San Francisco, while New York gives Gerrit Cole the starting nod.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are the -190 moneyline favorites, with the Giants installed as the +160 underdog. The run total is set at 7.5.

Giants-Yankees picks: Thursday, March 30

Injury report

Giants

Out: RF Mitch Haniger, CF Austin Slater, RP Luke Jackson

Yankees

Out: C Austin Wells

Starting pitchers

Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole

Webb will be pitching against the Yankees for the first time in his career. He finished the 2022 season with a 15-9 record in 32 games started. Webb had a career-best 2.90 ERA and struck out 163 batters in 192.1 innings of work.

Cole struggled when the MLB cracked down on the use of sticky stuff on the mound. He rebounded quickly and finished with a 13-8 record last season. Cole pitched 200.2 innings and struck out 257 batters. This will be his first matchup against the Giants since 2018, when he was with the Houston Astros.

Over/Under pick

Cole has faced San Francisco eight times in his career since 2013. He has allowed fewer than three earned runs in five of those outings. Cole should be able to shut down the rebuilding Giants lineup. Webb has a tough task ahead of him with the reigning home run king as well as Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Volpe. With the Yankees likely putting up runs, I still think we see under 7.5 runs scored.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

New York has some of the best odds of winning the World Series in the league, but San Francisco does not. Still, Webb gives them their best chance of winning. It is just tough to try and start your season against the Yankees coming out of spring training and not being at full stamina. The Yankees should be able to leave Opening Day with a win.

Pick: Yankees ML