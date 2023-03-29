Arkansas Derby 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Kentucky Derby preview

The Road to the Kentucky Derby continues Saturday, April 1 with the Arkansas Derby, a Grade 1 major prep race held on a 1 1/8 mile track at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. The race is for 3-year-olds and considered one of the main prep races for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. The purse for the race is $1.25 million.

Previous winners of the Arkansas Derby read like a who’s who among thoroughbreds. American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner, won the Derby in 2015. Curlin won in 2007 and went on to win the Preakness and earn Horse of the Year honors in 2007 and 2008. Afleet Alex won the event in 2005 and went on to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. In 2004 it was Philadelphia-area horse Smarty Jones, who went on to win the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes during the Triple Crown season.

Reincarnate opened as the morning line favorite and drew a solid 8 post. Expect a battle between Reincarnate and 3-1 odds horse Red Route One from the 10 post. Both horses ran in the Grade 2 Rebel last month at Oaklawn and finished third and second respectively.

Reincarnate is going to be near the front to start with the expectation that the fast pace will keep him there. The main competitor, Red Route One, has strong closing speed but might lay back a little too long. Angel of Empire is another strong closer.

Red Route One should have the speed to cross the line first with Reincarnate faded down the stretch. Keep an eye on Two Eagles River (10-1) as a possible sleeper and definitely a part of any ticket.

2023 Arkansas Derby post positions with morning line