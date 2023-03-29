Florida Derby 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Kentucky Derby preview

The 2023 Curlin Florida Derby presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms at Xalapa will take place Saturday, April 1 from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The race is a Grade 1 major prep race for the Kentucky Derby on a 1 1/8-mile track.

This is expected to be the coming out party for Forte, the favorite at Gulfstream and the expected favorite for the Derby. The best 2-year-old male in racing showed he can dominate this track as a 3-year-old by dominating the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes by 4.5 lengths as the 1-2 favorite March 4 at Gulfstream Park.

The Florida Derby is arguably the most important prep race on the schedule and since 2000 there have been six horses that have won the Florida Derby and went on to win the Kentucky Derby — Monarchos (2001), Barbaro (2006), Big Brown (2008), Orb (2013), Nyquist (2016), and Always Dreaming (2017).

Even in the 11 post Forte is a clear favorite and will be looking to put on a show. Keep an eye on Cyclone Mischief, who could hold after setting the early pace and Mr. Ripple, a longshot with some closing speed.

2023 Florida Derby post positions with morning line

1. Jungfrau (20-1)

2. West Coast Cowboy (20-1)

3. Shaq Diesel (30-1)

4. Mage (10-1)

5. Mr. Peeks (30-1)

6. Nautical Star (30-1)

7. Il Miracolo (30-1)

8. Mr. Ripple (30-1)

9. Cyclone Mischief (8-1)

10. Fort Bragg (5-1)

11. Forte (4-5)

12. Dubyuhnell (6-1)