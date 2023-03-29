Is James Harden playing for the 76ers on Wednesday vs. the Mavericks?

The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to snap their losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday. One of the key players to look out for in this game from an injury standpoint is James Harden. Harden is dealing with an Achilles injury and has missed four games in a row. We take a look at his status for Wednesday’s game.

James Harden injury updates

Harden has officially been listed as questionable, and he was slated to return for the 76ers Monday against the Nuggets before being ruled out late. Harden has been a dominant passer this season and the 76ers are missing his creation skills offensively.

If Harden continues to sit out, Tyrese Maxey will be the lead guard for Philadelphia and gain value in fantasy/DFS formats. Combo guard De’Anthony Melton is also worth backing as a value play, even though he’s had some rough shooting performances lately.