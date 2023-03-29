When will Joe Musgrove return to Padres rotation this season?

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove will open the 2023 MLB season on the injured list. He’s in his eighth year in the big leagues including his third with the Padres and coming off arguably his best year in he MLB.

In 2022, Musgrove made 30 starts and finished with a 10-7 record including a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

Joe Musgrove injury update

Musgrove is battling a toe injury this spring, and it was suffered during a weight room incident in February. He threw 65 pitches in four innings in Monday’s B game after throwing a simulated game last Wednesday.

In the most recent update, it doesn’t sound like Musgrove will miss a ton of time and is expected to be back either April 11th against the New York Mets or April 16th against the Milwaukee Brewers.

This toe injury is close to being behind him, and missing a few starts won’t have a significant impact on his fantasy value.