When will Tyler Glasnow return to Rays rotation this season?

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow went down with an injury in late February and will open the regular season on the injured list. This is coming after a season where he didn’t take the mound till late September, recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Glasnow will head into his eighth season in the MLB including sixth in the Rays organization and has dealt with plenty of injuries over the years. His career high in starts came in 2021 when he started 14 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Glasnow injury update

Glasnow is dealing with a Grade 2 strained oblique as injuries continue to be a problem for the 29-year-old righthander. He threw on flat ground from 75 feet away over the weekend, though a timeline for a return has not been announced. Glasnow was said to be out 6-8 weeks at the time of the injury, which would show a late April or early May return.