When will Stephen Strasburg return to Nationals rotation this season?

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is coming off a season where he made just one start before being shut down for the season, and it’s unclear what his status is for 2023.

Strasburg is in his 14th season, all of which have come with the Nationals, and made just eight combined MLB starts over the last three seasons. It’s tough to know how effective Strasburg will be when he’s back on the mound considering how much time he has missed in recent seasons.

In his last full season, Strasburg made 33 starts with a 3.32 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 209 innings of work in 2019.

Stephen Strasburg injury update

Strasburg suffered a setback in mid-February with a nerve issue in his recovery from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. There is no timetable for when Strasburg will be back on the mound for Washington, but a return does not appear to be coming anytime soon.