Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Wednesday vs. the Pacers?

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to keep their lead in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Indiana Pacers Wednesday in a division matchup. The Bucks are firmly in the contender realm, while the Pacers are in tank mode. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat Milwaukee’s last game with knee soreness and it could’ve been part of his regular maintenance program the team has used this season. With the Bucks set to play a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday, will the team rest Antetokounmpo again here?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

The forward is officially listed as probable, although he has carried that designation every time he has ultimately been ruled out with the knee injury. The game against the Celtics Thursday carries much greater implications for Milwaukee in terms of seeding, so there’s a good chance the Bucks either curb Antetokounmpo’s minutes here or sit him.

If Antetokounmpo does sit again, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats. The Bucks are good enough to win without the Greek Freak, especially with Jrue Holiday coming back in the lineup.