When will Kyle Wright return to Braves rotation this season?

Atlanta Braves SP Kyle Wright will open the 2023 MLB season on the 15-day injured list after putting together a breakout year in 2022. He was the league’s lone 20-game winner last season in his first full year as a starter in the rotation.

Wright made 21 appearances with 14 starts over his first four seasons before putting together 30 starts in 2022 and finished with a 21-5 record. He finished with a 3.19 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 180.1 innings of work.

Kyle Wright injury update

Wright will open the season on the injured list to strengthen an injured shoulder and is expected to make at least one Triple A start in early April before being brought back to the Braves roster. This doesn’t seem to be a major issue, and it doesn’t appear to be a significant issue throughout the season without a huge impact on his fantasy baseball projections.