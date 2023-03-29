LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 29

We’ve got 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 29

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable

Khris Middleton (injury management) - questionable

Joe Ingles (injury management) - questionable

Jrue Holiday (personal) - available

Jae Crowder (injury management) - OUT

The Bucks have a much more important game against Boston Thursday, so there’s a chance everyone rests or plays limited minutes in this one. Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton should have solid roles here, with Jevon Carter also likely getting extended minutes.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle, elbow) - OUT

Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable

With Haliburton out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell should have big roles in this one. If Turner sits out, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith will be the primary frontcourt players for Indiana.

Royce O’Neale (knee) - available

Seth Curry (personal) - available

Both guys should be in for Brooklyn and have favorable matchups against a tanking Houston squad.

Jimmy Butler (neck) - TBD

Kyle Lowry (knee) - expected to sit

Lowry played Tuesday, and is expected to be out. Butler was downgraded Tuesday after initially being off the injury report, so we’ll see if he’s ready to suit up here.

Jalen Brunson (hand) - questionable

If Brunson is unable to suit up, Immanuel Quickley will get the start. Quickley has been on fire of late and might be worth rostering in DFS lineups regardless of Brunson’s status.

Maxi Kleber (injury management) - questionable

If Kleber cannot play, Christian Wood and Davis Bertans would be the primary frontcourt players for Dallas.

James Harden (Achilles) - questionable

Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable

Both guys sat out Monday, and Embiid might get some additional rest if the 76ers believe he needs it. If he does sit, Paul Reed will likely see solid minutes. If Harden is out, Tyrese Maxey will get heavy usage with De’Anthony Melton also having some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (hip) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - questionable

Davis and Russell should be in. James might play off the bench again, but he’s expected to be able to suit up. If he doesn’t play, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt will have more utility as filler plays in DFS contests.

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

If Caruso is out, Coby White will have more minutes in this rotation.

Norman Powell (shoulder) - questionable

Powell might return for LA, and he’d take some minutes away from Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum if he does suit up.

Ja Morant (thigh) - TBD, on track to play

The point guard is reportedly set to play after sitting Tuesday’s game. If Morant is out, Tyus Jones should continue getting big minutes for the Grizzlies.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - TBD

The Thunder have played SGA on back-to-back sets even though they said at one point they would not. However, he didn’t suit up Tuesday so this might be a real injury. If he’s out, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the main backcourt players for OKC in a favorable matchup.

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable

If Markkanen doesn’t play, Walker Kessler will be the main frontcourt presence for Utah. Kelly Olynyk should also get some run in this scenario.

Keldon Johnson (injury management) - OUT

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT

Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT

The Spurs are tanking, and it makes sense for them to hold these guys out. Malaki Branham and Keita Bates-Diop are likely the best value adds on this San Antonio team.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - probable

Anthony Edwards (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for Minnesota.

Kevin Durant (ankle) - questionable, expected to play

Durant is officially listed as questionable but he’s expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he’s in, he’ll take some shots away from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT

Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT, shut down for the season

The Blazers are tanking, so don’t expect any of these guys to play the rest of the season. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks and Cam Reddish are the players worth targeting on Portland from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.