LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, March 29

We’ve got 10 games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 29
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) - probable
Khris Middleton (injury management) - questionable
Joe Ingles (injury management) - questionable
Jrue Holiday (personal) - available
Jae Crowder (injury management) - OUT
The Bucks have a much more important game against Boston Thursday, so there’s a chance everyone rests or plays limited minutes in this one. Grayson Allen, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton should have solid roles here, with Jevon Carter also likely getting extended minutes.
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle, elbow) - OUT
Myles Turner (ankle) - questionable
With Haliburton out, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell should have big roles in this one. If Turner sits out, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith will be the primary frontcourt players for Indiana.
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Royce O’Neale (knee) - available
Seth Curry (personal) - available
Both guys should be in for Brooklyn and have favorable matchups against a tanking Houston squad.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
Jimmy Butler (neck) - TBD
Kyle Lowry (knee) - expected to sit
Lowry played Tuesday, and is expected to be out. Butler was downgraded Tuesday after initially being off the injury report, so we’ll see if he’s ready to suit up here.
Jalen Brunson (hand) - questionable
If Brunson is unable to suit up, Immanuel Quickley will get the start. Quickley has been on fire of late and might be worth rostering in DFS lineups regardless of Brunson’s status.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Maxi Kleber (injury management) - questionable
If Kleber cannot play, Christian Wood and Davis Bertans would be the primary frontcourt players for Dallas.
James Harden (Achilles) - questionable
Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable
Both guys sat out Monday, and Embiid might get some additional rest if the 76ers believe he needs it. If he does sit, Paul Reed will likely see solid minutes. If Harden is out, Tyrese Maxey will get heavy usage with De’Anthony Melton also having some value in fantasy/DFS formats.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (hip) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - questionable
Davis and Russell should be in. James might play off the bench again, but he’s expected to be able to suit up. If he doesn’t play, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt will have more utility as filler plays in DFS contests.
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
If Caruso is out, Coby White will have more minutes in this rotation.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Norman Powell (shoulder) - questionable
Powell might return for LA, and he’d take some minutes away from Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum if he does suit up.
Ja Morant (thigh) - TBD, on track to play
The point guard is reportedly set to play after sitting Tuesday’s game. If Morant is out, Tyus Jones should continue getting big minutes for the Grizzlies.
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) - TBD
The Thunder have played SGA on back-to-back sets even though they said at one point they would not. However, he didn’t suit up Tuesday so this might be a real injury. If he’s out, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the main backcourt players for OKC in a favorable matchup.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - questionable
If Markkanen doesn’t play, Walker Kessler will be the main frontcourt presence for Utah. Kelly Olynyk should also get some run in this scenario.
Keldon Johnson (injury management) - OUT
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - OUT
Devin Vassell (injury management) - OUT
The Spurs are tanking, and it makes sense for them to hold these guys out. Malaki Branham and Keita Bates-Diop are likely the best value adds on this San Antonio team.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) - probable
Anthony Edwards (ankle) - probable
Both guys should be in for Minnesota.
Kevin Durant (ankle) - questionable, expected to play
Durant is officially listed as questionable but he’s expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he’s in, he’ll take some shots away from Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - OUT
Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT, shut down for the season
The Blazers are tanking, so don’t expect any of these guys to play the rest of the season. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, Drew Eubanks and Cam Reddish are the players worth targeting on Portland from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.