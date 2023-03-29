Is Tiger Woods playing The Masters?

Tiger Woods has not played an official PGA TOUR event since the Genesis Invitational on February 19, even skipping THE PLAYERS Championship, but the expectation is that he will join the Masters field this year alongside the world’s top golfers at Augusta National.

However, there has been no official confirmation from Woods, who has stated that he wants to pare his schedule back and focus on playing the majors.

Woods won his 15th major at Augusta back in 2019 in one of the most emotional moments in golf history. It had been over a decade since he had last won a major tournament, and he had gone through personal turmoil and several surgeries in that decade.

Could he do it again? In early 2021, Woods was in a near-fatal car crash that injured his leg and has limited the tournaments that he is able to play. While he is expected make it to Georgia for A Tradition Unlike Any Other, it would be pretty much a miracle if he were able to win after going through such severe injuries.

In 2022 Tiger made his 22nd consecutive cut at the Masters, the third-longest streak in tournament history, after shooting 71-74 over the first two days. But walking the course seemed to hurt him as the event continued, and he shot 78-78 over the final two rounds to finish at +13, tied for 47th place.

Woods has won at Augusta in 1997 (his first major win), 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.