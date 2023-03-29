Full field for The Masters 2023

The 2023 Masters tees off in just a few short days, marking the entrance into spring and bringing together some of the world’s best golfers for the most exciting event in the sport. As always, the Masters will take place at Augusta National Golf Club, where the azaleas will be in full bloom, and the shade of green everywhere will be unforgettable.

The field includes last year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is expected to join the field but has not publicly confirmed his presence. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm join Scheffler atop the early odds board at +700 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The former has won every other major except the Masters, and finished second at Augusta last year.

There are 19 ways to qualify for the Masters — being a past Masters winner, winning a PGA TOUR event in the previous year, being in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 as of Monday, March 27, and winning a major in the last five years are just a few examples. Also winning one of the top tournaments in amateur golf across the world, or being a finalist at the US Amateur is another path. And the Top 12 plus ties from last year’s tournament can return to Magnolia Lane

But there’s just one path remaining for the 2023 field: Win the Valero Texas Open this week in San Antonio. If a previously exempt players wins, we’ll have a field of 89 at Augusta National this week. If someone not previously qualified wins, it will be a field of 90.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Masters, teeing off Thursday, April 6.

2023 Masters field

2023 Masters Field Player Player Abraham Ancer Sam Bennett (a) Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Patrick Cantlay Ben Carr (a) Cameron Champ Corey Conners Fred Couples Harrison Crowe (a) Jason Day Bryson DeChambeau Harris English Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a) Tony Finau Matt Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Ryan Fox Sergio Garcia Talor Gooch Brian Harman Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Kazuki Higa Tom Hoge Max Homa Billy Horschel Viktor Hovland Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Dustin Johnson Zach Johnson Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kevin Kisner Kurt Kitayama Brooks Koepka Jason Kokrak Bernhard Langer K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee Shane Lowry Sandy Lyle Hideki Matsuyama Matthew McClean (a) Rory McIlroy Adrian Meronk Phil Mickelson Keith Mitchell Larry Mize Francesco Molinari Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Kevin Na Joaquin Niemann Alex Noren Jose Maria Olazabal Louis Oosthuizen Mito Pereira Thomas Pieters J.T. Poston Aldrich Potgieter (a) Seamus Power Jon Rahm Patrick Reed Justin Rose Gordon Sargent (a) Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Charl Schwartzel Adam Scott Vijay Singh Cameron Smith Jordan Spieth Scott Stallings Sepp Straka Adam Svensson Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Harold Varner III Bubba Watson Mike Weir Danny Willett Aaron Wise Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

2023 Masters exemptions

1: Masters champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years, then honorary)

3: Open champions (five years, then honorary)

4: PGA champion (five years, then honorary)

5: TPC champion (three years)

6: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

7: Current British Amateur champion (one year)

8: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

9: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

11: Top 12 plus ties in previous Masters

12: Top 4 plus ties in previous U.S. Open

13: Top 4 plus ties in previous Open Championship

14: Top 4 plus ties in previous PGA Championship

15: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

16: Top 30 in previous FedEx Cup

17: Top 50 of final Official World Golf Rankings for 2022

18: Top 50 Official World Golf Rankings as of March 27, 2023

19: Reigning Olympic gold medalist (one year, does not apply in 2023)