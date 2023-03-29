 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for The Masters 2023

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Masters from April 6-9 from Augusta National Golf Club in the first major of the year.

By Grace McDermott
The 2023 Masters tees off in just a few short days, marking the entrance into spring and bringing together some of the world’s best golfers for the most exciting event in the sport. As always, the Masters will take place at Augusta National Golf Club, where the azaleas will be in full bloom, and the shade of green everywhere will be unforgettable.

The field includes last year’s winner, Scottie Scheffler. Tiger Woods is expected to join the field but has not publicly confirmed his presence. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm join Scheffler atop the early odds board at +700 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The former has won every other major except the Masters, and finished second at Augusta last year.

There are 19 ways to qualify for the Masters — being a past Masters winner, winning a PGA TOUR event in the previous year, being in the Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 as of Monday, March 27, and winning a major in the last five years are just a few examples. Also winning one of the top tournaments in amateur golf across the world, or being a finalist at the US Amateur is another path. And the Top 12 plus ties from last year’s tournament can return to Magnolia Lane

But there’s just one path remaining for the 2023 field: Win the Valero Texas Open this week in San Antonio. If a previously exempt players wins, we’ll have a field of 89 at Augusta National this week. If someone not previously qualified wins, it will be a field of 90.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Masters, teeing off Thursday, April 6.

2023 Masters field

Player
Abraham Ancer
Sam Bennett (a)
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Ben Carr (a)
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Harrison Crowe (a)
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Ryan Fox
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Kazuki Higa
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Kurt Kitayama
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer
K.H. Lee
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Hideki Matsuyama
Matthew McClean (a)
Rory McIlroy
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Keith Mitchell
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Taylor Moore
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Jose Maria Olazabal
Louis Oosthuizen
Mito Pereira
Thomas Pieters
J.T. Poston
Aldrich Potgieter (a)
Seamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Gordon Sargent (a)
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris

2023 Masters exemptions

1: Masters champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years, then honorary)

3: Open champions (five years, then honorary)

4: PGA champion (five years, then honorary)

5: TPC champion (three years)

6: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year)

7: Current British Amateur champion (one year)

8: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year)

9: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year)

10: Current Latin America Amateur champion (one year)

11: Top 12 plus ties in previous Masters

12: Top 4 plus ties in previous U.S. Open

13: Top 4 plus ties in previous Open Championship

14: Top 4 plus ties in previous PGA Championship

15: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events that award a full allocation of FedEx Cup points

16: Top 30 in previous FedEx Cup

17: Top 50 of final Official World Golf Rankings for 2022

18: Top 50 Official World Golf Rankings as of March 27, 2023

19: Reigning Olympic gold medalist (one year, does not apply in 2023)

