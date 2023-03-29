Pick on the spread for UAB-North Texas on March 30

The NIT Final features a Conference USA rematch of the UAB Blazers and North Texas Mean Green playing against each other for the fourth time this season.

UAB Blazers (-1.5, 127) and North Texas Mean Green

The two teams play at completely different paces as UAB is 19th in the country in possessions per game while North Texas plays at a rate of more than a full possession per game slower than any other college basketball team in the country.

North Texas won two of the first three meetings, but the first meeting Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who is fifth among Division I teams in points per game with 22.3 points and four assists per game, missed the first meeting when the Mean Green won 63-52.

North Texas is the more efficient defense, ranking ninth in the country in points allowed per possession while UAB is 45th in this category, but the Blazers are the better offense, ranking 30th in points scored per possession in games played away from home.

In the other two matchups, UAB scored 79 and 76 points respectively, which are the only two games all season in which North Texas allowed more than 72 points this season, but the 79 point outburst came as a result of double overtime. The game was 62-62 at the end of regulation before 10 additional minutes were played with North Texas getting an 82-79 home victory.

Unlike the first three showdowns, North Texas starting forward Abou Ousmane will be out of the fold, as he’s averaging 11.1 points, and team-highs six rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

Ousmane Is a big reason North Texas ranks 42nd among the 363 Division I teams in rebound rate and are grabbing a rebound on 31.3% of missed shots while UAB is 21st in overall rebound rate and ninth in offensive rebound rate, getting a rebound on 34.6% of their missed shots.

With the Mean Green shorthanded and UAB entering Thursday night playing some of their best defense of the season, surrendering fewer than 70 points in five of their last seven games, the Blazers will even the season series and get the NIT title.

The Play: UAB -1.5

