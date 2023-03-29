 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 win totals, odds for each NFL team

We take a look at the NFL team win totals for the 2023 season.

By Chet Gresham
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to the throw the pass against the Detroit Lions in the second half at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL win total numbers and odds are now out at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is always a fun time to see how the oddsmakers see your team within their division and overall. As usual, the Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the heap with a projected 11.5 wins, but the 49ers and Bengals are tied with them and the 49ers don’t even have a locked in starting QB for Week 1.

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans bring up the rear, with both set at 5.5 wins, while the Jets get a boost to 9.5 wins with the likely addition of Aaron Rodgers to the fold. The retirement of Tom Brady has cut the Buccaneers down to just 6.5 projected wins this season, while the Packers are sitting at 7.5 wins without Rodgers.

The addition of Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t moved the needle much for the Raiders, who are still projected for a losing record with 7.5 wins, while the Saints have a decent 9.5 wins with Derek Carr now leading the way.

The Bears, who had the worst record in the league last season have a fairly lofty 7.5 wins in what the books believe will be a bounce back season for Justin Fields and his team. Overall, you might not be too surprised by these numbers, but assumptions are being made that if you don’t agree with, can be used for betting on team futures.

2023 NFL win totals

Team Over Under
Team Over Under
CIN Bengals 11.5 −105 11.5 −115
KC Chiefs 11.5 −105 11.5 −115
SF 49ers 11.5 +110 11.5 −130
PHI Eagles 10.5 −150 10.5 +120
BUF Bills 10.5 −140 10.5 +115
JAX Jaguars 10.5 +115 10.5 −140
NY Jets 9.5 −130  9.5 +110
DAL Cowboys 9.5 −125 9.5 +105
LA Chargers 9.5 −125 9.5 +105
DET Lions 9.5 −120 9.5 +100
CLE Browns 9.5 +115 9.5 −140
NO Saints 9.5 +105 9.5 −125
MIA Dolphins 9.5 +100 9.5 −120
BAL Ravens 8.5 −150 8.5 +120
MIN Vikings 8.5 −130 8.5 +110
DEN Broncos 8.5 −110 8.5 −110
PIT Steelers 8.5 −110 8.5 −110
SEA Seahawks 8.5 −105 8.5 −115
NY Giants 8.5 +105 8.5 −125
LA Rams 7.5 −140 7.5 +115
CAR Panthers 7.5 −120 7.5 +100
CHI Bears 7.5 −120 7.5 +100
NE Patriots 7.5 −105 7.5 −115
GB Packers 7.5 +120 7.5 −150
LV Raiders 7.5 +120 7.5 −150
WAS Commanders 7.5 +120 7.5 −150
TEN Titans 7.5 +105 7.5 −125
ATL Falcons 7.5 +100 7.5 −120
IND Colts 6.5 −140 6.5 +115
TB Buccaneers 6.5 −110 6.5 −110
HOU Texans 5.5 −110 5.5 −110
ARI Cardinals 5.5 +110 5.5 −130

