2023 win totals, odds for each NFL team

The 2023 NFL win total numbers and odds are now out at DraftKings Sportsbook. This is always a fun time to see how the oddsmakers see your team within their division and overall. As usual, the Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the heap with a projected 11.5 wins, but the 49ers and Bengals are tied with them and the 49ers don’t even have a locked in starting QB for Week 1.

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans bring up the rear, with both set at 5.5 wins, while the Jets get a boost to 9.5 wins with the likely addition of Aaron Rodgers to the fold. The retirement of Tom Brady has cut the Buccaneers down to just 6.5 projected wins this season, while the Packers are sitting at 7.5 wins without Rodgers.

The addition of Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t moved the needle much for the Raiders, who are still projected for a losing record with 7.5 wins, while the Saints have a decent 9.5 wins with Derek Carr now leading the way.

The Bears, who had the worst record in the league last season have a fairly lofty 7.5 wins in what the books believe will be a bounce back season for Justin Fields and his team. Overall, you might not be too surprised by these numbers, but assumptions are being made that if you don’t agree with, can be used for betting on team futures.