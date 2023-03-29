Kennesaw State’s Amir Abdur-Rahim to be next head coach at South Florida, per report

Jon Rothstein of CBS is reporting Amir Abdur-Rahim is the new head basketball coach of the South Florida Bulls.

Sources: Kennesaw State's Amir Abdur-Rahim is finalizing a deal to be the next head coach at South Florida. Official announcement expected soon. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2023

Abdur-Rahim turned the Owls around completely, going from 1-28 in his first season in 2020 to 26-9 and the Atlantic Sun Championship in 2023. They were a No. 14 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament before falling 72-67 to Xavier in the first round.

He is the brother of 13-year NBA veteran and current G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, just one of his 12 siblings, five of whom played college basketball. Amir played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana, then was a staffer and assistant for the Murray State Racers for five seasons while earning his masters degree.

His next stops included the College of Charleston, Texas A&M, and one season at Georgia under Tom Crean before moving a few hours west to take the head job at Kennesaw State.

USF hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012, and finished 79-107 after six seasons under Brian Gregory. The Bulls won the 2019 CBI, but finished no better than three games under .500 in any other season of his tenure.