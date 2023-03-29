 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kennesaw State’s Amir Abdur-Rahim to be next head coach at South Florida, per report

The brother of a former NBA Superstar got the Owls turned around during four seasons in Cobb County.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Amir Adbur-Rahim of the Kennesaw State Owls reacts to a call during the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Xavier Musketeers at Greensboro Coliseum on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Jon Rothstein of CBS is reporting Amir Abdur-Rahim is the new head basketball coach of the South Florida Bulls.

Abdur-Rahim turned the Owls around completely, going from 1-28 in his first season in 2020 to 26-9 and the Atlantic Sun Championship in 2023. They were a No. 14 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament before falling 72-67 to Xavier in the first round.

He is the brother of 13-year NBA veteran and current G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, just one of his 12 siblings, five of whom played college basketball. Amir played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana, then was a staffer and assistant for the Murray State Racers for five seasons while earning his masters degree.

His next stops included the College of Charleston, Texas A&M, and one season at Georgia under Tom Crean before moving a few hours west to take the head job at Kennesaw State.

USF hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012, and finished 79-107 after six seasons under Brian Gregory. The Bulls won the 2019 CBI, but finished no better than three games under .500 in any other season of his tenure.

