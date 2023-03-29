TCU’s Mike Miles, Jr. declares intent to enter NBA Draft

TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles, Jr. declared his intent to enter the NBA Draft on Twitter

Thank you pic.twitter.com/unpOhTE3Fn — Мιкє Мιℓєѕ Jr (@MikeMilesJr_) March 29, 2023

The TCU guard named to the All-Big XII second team in both his sophomore and junior years and led the Horned Frogs to the Big XII conference tournament semifinal and the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 as a No. 6 seed this year. Miles averaged 17.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, going 49.7% from the field and 36.2% from the perimeter, adding 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game as well.

He was voted the Big XII Preseason Player of the Year ahead of the 2022-23 season, and has steadily improved his stat lines through three years with the Horned Frogs. In his statement on Twitter, he thanked his family, friends, and TCU fans, writing, “We didn’t go where we wanted to go, but we did what they thought we couldn’t do.”