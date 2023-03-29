Report: Penn State hires VCU’s Mike Rhoades as head men’s basketball coach

The Penn State Nittany Lions have hired VCU’s Mike Rhoades as its new head basketball coach, per Jon Rothstein. Penn State made the tournament for the first time this year since 2011 under Micah Shrewsberry, but he left the program in the offseason to join Notre Dame.

Sources: VCU's Mike Rhoades has officially accepted the head coaching vacancy at Penn State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2023

Rhoades played college basketball at Lebanon Valley, so he’s somewhat familiar with the area although he hasn’t really been near Pennsylvania during any of his coaching stops. His resume is excellent though, with success at all of his stops. His stint with Rice ended early when he left for VCU, but he was turning the Owls around. He took the Rams to three NCAA tournaments and one NIT during four years.

Given Rhoades’ success in reaching the postseason and building programs up, Penn State feels like a strong landing spot. The Nittany Lions will be able to spend money and have some decent recruiting grounds with Philadelphia nearby. The Big Ten is going to be a massive player in the overall college sports landscape, and Penn State is a strong brand. Rhoades should have enough resources to turn what has regularly been seen as a basketball wasteland into a relevant program.