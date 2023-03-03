Myrtle Beach Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Myrtle Beach Marathon in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will occur on Saturday, March 4. There will be a full marathon, half marathon and 5k throughout the weekend. The marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier. Organizers call this race a “flat, fast and fun marathon.”

Start time

The marathon will get started at 7 a.m. ET. Runners will have six and a half hours to complete the marathon.

How to watch

The course will wind its way through the streets of downtown Myrtle Beach, but the best way to catch the action will be in person.

Course map

The course will begin on Robert Grissom Parkway near the Parkway and Monticello Drive intersection. The finish line and ensuing celebratory festivities will be held at the parking lot of the Myrtle Bech Pelicans baseball field.

An interactive course map is available.

Weather via AccuWeather

Runners will need to be wary of the wind early. The high for the day is 75, with a low of 51. There is only a 2% chance of rain, but wind will blow at 13 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

Prize money

Prize money is not available for this race.

Who won the last race?

Matthew Leonard won the 2022 Myrtle Beach Marathon in 2:40:18.22. Jason Howe was on his heels at 2:40:39.37, with Timothy Mallow finishing in 2:42:50.44 to take third place.

Megan Hepp Hovis was the fastest female runner, finishing in 2:56:29.28. Mary Klene (3:01:15.53) came in second, and Maleah Pinyan (3:01:33.58) took third place.