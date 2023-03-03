Full schedule, bracket for 2023 MAC Conference Tournament

The MAC Conference Tournament will be held from Thursday, March 9 to Saturday, March 11 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The eight participating teams will face off in a standard bracket with the highest seed facing the lowest seed, the highest facing the second-lowest, and so on. No teams will receive byes.

The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, and if the regular season champion Toledo does not also win the tournament, they will head to the NIT. There will not be a MAC team that earns an at-large bid.

2023 MAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 Miami-Ohio vs. No. 1 Toledo, 11 a.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 5 Ohio vs. No. 4 Ball State, TBA, ESPN+

Game 3: No. 7 Northern Illinois vs. No. 2 Kent State, TBA, ESPN+

Game 4: No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Akron, TBA, ESPN+

March 10 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 11 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA, ESPN2

Odds to win MAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook