 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Tyree Wilson measurements, drill times, more

We track the progress of Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson at the 2023 NFL Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson #19 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders stands on the field during the first half of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The NFL Combine will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Combine gives prospects a chance to strut their stuff in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts to try and increase their draft stock. The defensive linemen, including Texas Tech’s DE Tyree Wilson, will get the chance to go through the events on Thursday.

How, when to watch Tyree Wilson at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Thursday, March 2
TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Wilson spent his freshman year at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. He played for the Red Raiders for three seasons. Wilson had 109 total tackles with 14 sacks and a forced fumble in 30 career games with Texas Tech. Despite playing an injury shortened season in 2022, he still tallied career highs in tackles and tackles for loss, and he tied his career-high sack number.

DE measurements

Height: 6061
Weight: 271
Hand size: 0958
Arm length: 3558
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

(Wilson did not participate in the combine drills)

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Verticle jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation