2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Tyree Wilson measurements, drill times, more

The NFL Combine will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Combine gives prospects a chance to strut their stuff in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts to try and increase their draft stock. The defensive linemen, including Texas Tech’s DE Tyree Wilson, will get the chance to go through the events on Thursday.

How, when to watch Tyree Wilson at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Thursday, March 2

TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Wilson spent his freshman year at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. He played for the Red Raiders for three seasons. Wilson had 109 total tackles with 14 sacks and a forced fumble in 30 career games with Texas Tech. Despite playing an injury shortened season in 2022, he still tallied career highs in tackles and tackles for loss, and he tied his career-high sack number.

DE measurements

Height: 6061

Weight: 271

Hand size: 0958

Arm length: 3558

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

(Wilson did not participate in the combine drills)

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD