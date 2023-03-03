What time is the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline?

The final sprint toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs has begun and prospective playoff teams are trying to do anything to bolster their rosters for the stretch run. Expect major moves that could shift the balance of power in the NHL as the trade deadline approaches on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET.

2023 NHL Trade Deadline

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 3 p.m.

The major pieces in the trade deadline began falling a few days before the All-Star Game when the New York Islanders got the party started on January 30 and acquired forward Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks. Horvat subsequently signed an eight-year, $68 million contract extension with his new team.

The New York Rangers added forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues on February 9. The Blues continued to be sellers when they traded captain Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 17. O’Reilly, who led the Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy, scored a hat trick on February 21 against the Buffalo Sabres in his third game with the Leafs.

After the trades Toronto is now +850 to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Rangers are +1300.

There will be several more deals happening over the next week, but a key name to look for is Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane. Kane, 34, is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million contract. The three-time Stanley Cup winner has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any deal that’s made. He scored a hat trick against Toronto on Sunday in case there were any lingering concerns about his potential productivity.