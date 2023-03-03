2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Joey Porter Jr. measurements, drill times, more

The NFL offseason kicks into full gear with the arrival of the NFL Scouting Combine, which runs from Tuesday, February 28 through Monday, March 6. 319 of this year’s draft prospects will descend onto Indianapolis, including 59 of the best defensive backs at the collegiate level. One name to watch out of the group will be Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State, who is a familiar name from the Big Ten.

How, when to watch Joey Porter Jr. at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Friday March 3, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Porter spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions, with three of those years coming as a starter. He was regularly tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best wideout and finished with one INT, 20 passes defended, and 86 total solo tackles while primarily lining up outside. In addition to lining up on the outside, he did play some snaps at safety in a couple of different packages, bringing some possible versatility to the team that drafts him.

