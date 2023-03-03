Which defensive back ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

The 2023 NFL Combine continued on Friday, with the defensive backs going through the drills. They grouped corners and safeties all into one group to help get through them in a timely manner. The defensive backs have impressed at the start, but Michigan’s DJ Turner II blew everyone away in the 40-yard dash.

He ran an unofficial 4.27 but was officially clocked at a 4.26. This puts him among the fastest defensive backs at the Combine and one of the fastest players ever to participate. Turner ran the same time as Seattle Seahawks’ corner Tariq Woolen last year, who went on to have a productive rookie season. Former Washington wide receiver John Ross still holds the official record of a 4.22, but Turner is now tied for the fourth fastest recorded 40-yard dash in Combine history.

Turner played two seasons for the Michigan Wolverines. He totaled 69 combined tackles, three interceptions, 17 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns in 27 career games. Turner is a talented player, and this speed will not go unnoticed and likely helps him move up some draft boards come April.