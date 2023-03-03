 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each DB at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) reacts during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College defensive backs will be the focal point of the 2023 NFL Combine on Friday, March 3. Players have been going through their interviews with teams, and it is time to go through measurements and drills to try and increase their draft stock. Coverage on NFL Network will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Arguably everyone’s favorite drill to watch at the Combine is the 40-yard dash. We all look for the next secondary speedster that can keep pace with the deep threats in the NFL. Historically, corners or safeties that run longer than a 4.6 40 don’t tend to catch on long-term in the NFL.

Explosiveness in the secondary, either twitching at the line to keep up with receivers or closing speed to try and break up or intercept a pass, is an important trait. This is typically measured through the broad and vertical jumps. The “M” drill consists of alternating backpedals and sprints and is a drill to see the defensive backs' explosiveness, feet position, and body control.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

DB measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Eli Ricks CB Alabama
Nic Jones CB Ball State
Arquon Bush CB Cincinnati
Lance Boykin CB Coastal Carolina
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia
Jartavius Martin CB Illinois
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois
Riley Moss CB Iowa
Anthony Johnson CB Iowa State
Julius Brents CB Kansas State
Carrington Valentine CB Kentucky
Myles Brooks CB Louisiana Tech
Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville
Mekhi Garner CB LSU
Deonte Banks CB Maryland
Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland
Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami
DJ Turner CB Michigan
Terell Smith CB Minnesota
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State
Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern
Cameron Brown CB Ohio State
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon
Alex Austin CB Oregon State
Rejzohn Wright CB Oregon State
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State
Cory Trice CB Purdue
Darrell Luter Jr. CB South Alabama
Darius Rush CB South Carolina
Cam Smith CB South Carolina
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford
Garrett Williams CB Syracuse
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M
Mekhi Blackmon CB USC
Clark Phillips III CB Utah
Anthony Johnson Jr. CB Virginia
Jordan Battle S Alabama
Brian Branch S Alabama
DeMarcco Hellams S Alabama
Tyreque Jones S Boise State
JL Skinner S Boise State
Daniel Scott S Cal
Trey Dean III S Florida
Rashad Torrence II S Florida
Jammie Robinson S Florida State
Christopher Smith S Georgia
Gervarrius Owens S Houston
Sydney Brown S Illinois
Kaevon Merriweather S Iowa
Jay Ward S LSU
Jordan Howden S Minnesota
Brandon Joseph S Notre Dame
Ronnie Hickman Jr. S Ohio State
Jason Taylor II S Oklahoma State
Ji'Ayir Brown S Penn State
Brandon Hill S Pitt
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M
Chamarri Conner S Virginia Tech

More From DraftKings Nation