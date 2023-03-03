DB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

College defensive backs will be the focal point of the 2023 NFL Combine on Friday, March 3. Players have been going through their interviews with teams, and it is time to go through measurements and drills to try and increase their draft stock. Coverage on NFL Network will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Arguably everyone’s favorite drill to watch at the Combine is the 40-yard dash. We all look for the next secondary speedster that can keep pace with the deep threats in the NFL. Historically, corners or safeties that run longer than a 4.6 40 don’t tend to catch on long-term in the NFL.

Explosiveness in the secondary, either twitching at the line to keep up with receivers or closing speed to try and break up or intercept a pass, is an important trait. This is typically measured through the broad and vertical jumps. The “M” drill consists of alternating backpedals and sprints and is a drill to see the defensive backs' explosiveness, feet position, and body control.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.