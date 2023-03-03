Special teams measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. Special teamers are often overlooked in the NFL, and that starts at the Combine. They aren’t even listed on the schedule but will go through their drills on Friday, March 3 with the defensive backs.

Special teamers are in a unique position at the Combine. They can partake in the typical 40-yard dash, bench press, and jumping events if they want to, but most abstain. Kickers will typically kick from the left, middle and right as well as from distance. Punters will usually team up with secondary specialists to punt for distance giving the defenders chances to return the kicks. Special teamers typically aren’t high draft picks, and so they usually do more personalized workouts at their respective collegiate pro days.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.