Special teams measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each ST at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Rutgers punter Adam Korsak answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. Special teamers are often overlooked in the NFL, and that starts at the Combine. They aren’t even listed on the schedule but will go through their drills on Friday, March 3 with the defensive backs.

Special teamers are in a unique position at the Combine. They can partake in the typical 40-yard dash, bench press, and jumping events if they want to, but most abstain. Kickers will typically kick from the left, middle and right as well as from distance. Punters will usually team up with secondary specialists to punt for distance giving the defenders chances to return the kicks. Special teamers typically aren’t high draft picks, and so they usually do more personalized workouts at their respective collegiate pro days.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

Special teams measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Anders Carlson K Auburn
BT Potter K Clemson
Jack Podlesny K Georgia
Chad Ryland K Maryland
Jake Moody K Michigan
Christopher Dunn K North Carolina State
Brad Robbins P Michigan
Bryce Baringer P Michigan State
Michael Turk P Oklahoma
Adam Korsak P Rutgers
Paxton Brooks P Tennessee
Alex Ward LS UCF

