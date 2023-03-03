 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who to watch for in 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

All eyes will be on the 40-yard dash, and here are a few names who could record the fastest times.

By pete.hernandez
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 05: Jahmyr Gibbs #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball. gainst the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine marks an opportunity for teams to identify a game-changing talent to add to their roster, with quarterbacks and highly graded blue-chip prospects undoubtedly drawing a majority of the attention. But when it comes to the events themselves, no drill draws as much buzz as the 40-yard dash. Is this the event where the inevitable first-overall pick will prove their worth? Probably not, but fans and not even scouts alike can downplay the allure of seeing top-line speed on display.

At the 2023 combine, prospects understand that while a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash may not be indicative of a top-tier performance, it can surely boost one’s stock ahead of the draft in April. And in a league where players are only getting faster and tougher to cover, adding a speedster to the roster can prove to be an added luxury for a team hoping to make a huge leap in 2023.

Here are a few prospects that we are excited to watch in the 40-yard dash, with some of the fastest times potentially on display from these names.

Who to watch in the 40-yard dash:

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska
Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina
Derius Davis, WR, TCU
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati
Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati
Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

