Who to watch for in 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine marks an opportunity for teams to identify a game-changing talent to add to their roster, with quarterbacks and highly graded blue-chip prospects undoubtedly drawing a majority of the attention. But when it comes to the events themselves, no drill draws as much buzz as the 40-yard dash. Is this the event where the inevitable first-overall pick will prove their worth? Probably not, but fans and not even scouts alike can downplay the allure of seeing top-line speed on display.

At the 2023 combine, prospects understand that while a sub-4.3 time in the 40-yard dash may not be indicative of a top-tier performance, it can surely boost one’s stock ahead of the draft in April. And in a league where players are only getting faster and tougher to cover, adding a speedster to the roster can prove to be an added luxury for a team hoping to make a huge leap in 2023.

Here are a few prospects that we are excited to watch in the 40-yard dash, with some of the fastest times potentially on display from these names.

Who to watch in the 40-yard dash:

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Derius Davis, WR, TCU

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee