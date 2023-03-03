How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series will head to Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3. This is only the second race of the truck season so far. Ahead of the race that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, qualifying will begin at 5:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This race will utilize single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Following a 20-minute practice session, drivers will get one lap to get up to speed, and then the second lap will count for time. The order that the drivers finish in qualifying will determine the starting lineup for Friday night’s race. The fastest driver from qualifying will earn the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list