How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 qualifying on Friday, March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
AUTO: FEB 17 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series NextEra Energy 250

The NASCAR Truck Series will head to Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3. This is only the second race of the truck season so far. Ahead of the race that starts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, qualifying will begin at 5:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

This race will utilize single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Following a 20-minute practice session, drivers will get one lap to get up to speed, and then the second lap will count for time. The order that the drivers finish in qualifying will determine the starting lineup for Friday night’s race. The fastest driver from qualifying will earn the pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 3
Time: 5:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series Entry List

Pos Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Kaden Honeycutt 04
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 John Hunter Nemechek 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Max Gutierrez 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Massey 33
22 Josh Reaume 34
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Ross Chastain 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Brennan Poole 46
30 Kyle Busch 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Ty Majeski 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

