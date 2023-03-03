 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Timmy Hill, driver of the #56 Coble Enterprises Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series will head west to Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, but practice and qualifying will take place earlier in the day.

Truck Series practice will be held at 4:35 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 5:05 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying, which means drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then one lap to set their qualifying time. The race field will be set in the order of the finishing times with the fastest driver earning pole position for the race.

This will be the sixth running of this race. Last year’s race was won by Chandler Smith, who finished in 2:09:22. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is 134 laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages are 30 laps apiece, with the final consisting of 74 laps. Austin Hill has succeeded at this event and won the race in 2019 and 2020. This will be the second Truck Series race of the season, with Zane Smith taking the checkered flag of the Nextera Energy 250 last month.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series Entry List

Pos Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Kaden Honeycutt 04
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Tanner Gray 15
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 John Hunter Nemechek 17
14 Christian Eckes 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Max Gutierrez 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Mason Massey 33
22 Josh Reaume 34
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Zane Smith 38
25 Ross Chastain 41
26 Carson Hocevar 42
27 Daniel Dye 43
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Brennan Poole 46
30 Kyle Busch 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Ty Majeski 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

