NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series will head west to Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, but practice and qualifying will take place earlier in the day.

Truck Series practice will be held at 4:35 p.m. ET on Friday and will air on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 5:05 p.m. ET. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes one-lap qualifying, which means drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then one lap to set their qualifying time. The race field will be set in the order of the finishing times with the fastest driver earning pole position for the race.

This will be the sixth running of this race. Last year’s race was won by Chandler Smith, who finished in 2:09:22. The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 is 134 laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages are 30 laps apiece, with the final consisting of 74 laps. Austin Hill has succeeded at this event and won the race in 2019 and 2020. This will be the second Truck Series race of the season, with Zane Smith taking the checkered flag of the Nextera Energy 250 last month.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.